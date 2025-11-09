Some DC-area travelers say traveling during the shutdown was fast, smooth

While the cut in flights has caused headaches for travelers, many at Reagan National Airport said that it has been smooth sailing.

Day 40 of the government shutdown has delivered delays and cancellations at airports around the country due to the FAA-ordered cuts to the number of flights at 40 high-volume markets, which include BWI Marshall, Reagan National and Dulles International.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed the cuts on the 10% of air traffic controllers across the country who he said were calling in sick.

The air traffic controllers are mandated to work during the shutdown, while not being paid.

While the cut in flights has caused headaches for travelers, by Saturday afternoon, many at Reagan National Airport told WTOP that it has been smooth sailing.

Alyah Fox, who arrived from Denver, said she enjoyed the view from a window seat.

Sadly, Fox was in town because her mother just died, but she was pleased that her flight didn’t bring any additional stress.

“I had people praying for me, so it felt like a better flight than I normally have,” Fox said.

Another person from that flight from Denver was Frank Marzella, who was in D.C. to see family and said he was not concerned about the trip.

“Fortunately, there was communication beforehand. I knew the flight was not canceled,” said Marzella.

There was a big smile on the face of a woman from Accokeek, Maryland, who was sitting outside the Dunkin’ shop at Reagan National.

“No cancellations, no delays,” said Chanel Davis. “Southwest is on time.”

Davis and her husband are flying down to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

“Just to chill and relax a little bit,” she said.

While driving to the airport, Davis’ husband said they were listening to WTOP in the their car and were thrilled that Reagan National was not a madhouse when they arrived at the airport.

If you are wondering what the secret to staying married for 25 years is, Mr. Davis said: “Making sure we talk, communicate,” while Mrs. Davis said: “Create moments to love over and over again … and I’m absolutely always right.”

