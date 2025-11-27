Chilly, blustery holiday weekend ahead for DC region

Temperatures will swing drastically into the 40s this Thanksgiving day, which is some significant whiplash after 70s Wednesday, according to 7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff.

One thing we might not be quite so thankful for Thursday is the weather.

“Mother Nature, reminding us it is indeed fall for your Thanksgiving,” van de Graaff said. “We’ll have clouds and a little sunshine, but I think those clouds are continue to win out.”

The culprit is a west-northwesterly wind that’s keeping cold air in the region, “meaning temperatures will feel more like the 30s when you factor in those breezes,” van de Graaff said.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the 30s in downtown D.C., but the suburbs could go as low as the upper 20s.

As for Friday, van de Graaff said it will be “bone-chilling cold.”

“Friday afternoon, if you’re trying to take advantage of some deals on Black Friday, highs in the low to mid-40s, still wind chills in the 30s,” he said.

Saturday is expected to have a bit less wind, but it’ll still be cold. On the plus side, there will be some sunshine. On the downside, there could be a few showers.

Scattered light rain is also expected for Sunday in the late morning and midday, with temperatures in the 40s.

Next week is more or less the same, with rain anticipated — and some of that rain could bring some snowflakes.

Forecast

TODAY:

Mix clouds and sun, blustery

Highs: 40-44

Wind Chill: 20s/30s

Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Gusts: 25-35 mph

Thanksgiving Day will bring a more winter-like feel behind a strong cold front. Wind chills will make it feel like the 30s during the day.

TONIGHT:

Mainly Clear, Breezy and Cold

Lows: 27-35

Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph

Plan for a frigid night. With clear skies, temperatures will dip into the upper 20s in the coolest suburbs with wind chills in the teens in spots.

FRIDAY: COLD ALERT

Partly to mostly sunny

Gusty and cold

Highs: 41-46

Wind Chill: 20s & 30s

Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Gusts: 25-35 mph

Black Friday holiday shoppers had better bundle up for a chilly day. Although it will be sunny, highs are set only to reach the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly Sunny to Partly Sunny

Highs: 40s

Winds: Northwest 5 mph

A beautiful late November day with scattered clouds and light winds.

SUNDAY:

Overcast skies, PM rain

Highs: 40s

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Rain showers are likely to develop, so keep that in mind if you have plans to travel.

Current conditions

