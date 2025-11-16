All Smithsonian museums reopen on Monday

Smithsonian facilities, which closed Oct. 12, have been reopening on a rolling basis since the longest U.S. government shutdown on record kept doors closed for weeks.

All of the Smithsonian’s museums will reopen on Monday after the longest U.S. government shutdown on record kept doors closed for weeks.

Smithsonian facilities, which closed Oct. 12, have been reopening on a rolling basis since the shutdown ended late Wednesday.

Both the National Air and Space Museum and the National Museum of American History resumed operations Friday.

The National Zoo welcomed its first post-shutdown visitors Saturday.

Museums that will reopen their doors by Monday include:

