Smithsonian museums in DC reopen after record 43-day government shutdown

The Smithsonian’s popular National Air and Space Museum in D.C. is one of the first museums that reopened to the public Friday after a monthlong closure during the government shutdown.

The rest of the museums, and the National Zoo, are reopening over the next couple days. All are expected to be open by Monday.

The rest of the museums, and the National Zoo, are reopening over the next couple days. All are expected to be open by Monday.

People touring the huge facility in D.C. said they’re very happy to see it reopened.

“We live here,” Kyle Owens said. “So it’s nice to be back out.”

Kyle and Kate Owens are happy to be playing the role of D.C.-area tour guide for their friend Josh Stewart and his son who came visit from North Carolina.

“We planned to come see Kate and Kyle several weeks ago, I think before the shutdown and we were really looking forward to seeing everything and then we heard everything was shutdown and we thought maybe we can get these tickets on faith,” Stewart said.

Luckily it all worked out.

“It’s nice to take the kids out and see things open,” Kate said. “Like we prefer them to be.”

It turns out, Kyle is a big fan of the museums.

“It’s nice to be out and be open and take advantage of all of the things D.C. has available,” Kyle said.

Several school groups are also resuming tours of the museums, including students from Eden, Minnesota. John and Jenna Tap were serving as chaperones for 34 high school seniors.

John is in an administrative role at the school.

“It’s a four-day trip. The itinerary is made before we come,” John said. “We are thankful we were able to access as much as we could in the early days. We made some adjustments. So, we are thankful we were able to get in today.”

Along with hundreds of other people, the students saw the famous Apollo Lunar Module, the Wright Brothers’ first aircraft and dozens of other aviation-related exhibits.

“We’ve really enjoyed the historical aspect of it,” John said. “This is my first time in D.C. This is my first science museum. Our students are walking around, having a great time.”

Museum officials said, because of the government shutdown, some exhibits at the Smithsonian’s museums may reopen on a delay, but it is nothing that visitors would notice.

