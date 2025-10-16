VOA employees hope a comedy show in DC will raise awareness for laid off journalists

Amid controversy over the misuse of funds at Voice of America, displaced staff are raising awareness through a comedy fundraiser in D.C.

In March, President Donald Trump signed an executive order firing hundreds of journalists and other employees at the Voice of America, an international multimedia broadcast news service funded by the U.S. government run by the United States Agency for Global Media.

It was part of the Trump administration’s efforts to radically reshape the federal government by eliminating tens of thousands of positions across the government.

Many lawsuits ensued, and judges issued temporary restraining orders blocking the effort, which some observers have called illegal.

A movement emerged among the displaced employees called #SAVEVOA, and it seeks to raise awareness about the agency and funds for struggling employees.

Kate Neeper served as director of strategy and performance assessment for USAGM and is one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit that aims to stop the administration’s efforts.

She told WTOP about their latest effort to benefit VOA employees: A comedy show.

“A colleague of ours got in touch with this organization that I guess has been running a number of fundraisers for folks affected by everything that’s been happening in the federal government in the last few months. And they offered to host a fundraiser for the SAVEVOA campaign,” Neeper said.

The acting head of USAGM, Kari Lake, cited “radical propaganda” and misuse of taxpayer funds as reasons for the firings. A continuing resolution passed by Congress the same month had provided funding for VOA and its sister networks through September 2025.

“We just want people to know what VOA does,” Neeper said. “We want them to really understand … that there’s been this American government-funded press outlet established for 83 years, talking about what’s happening in the world to people who live in places where they don’t have press freedom.”

The show is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Festival Center in Adams Morgan. The lineup hasn’t been settled yet, but they are offering prizes for the best Halloween costume. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

