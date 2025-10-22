Md. jurors hear conflicting stories in 2010 death of American University professor

Trial resumes Wednesday in the 2010 death of American University accounting professor Sue Ann Marcum, who was found beaten and asphyxiated in her home in Bethesda, Maryland.

In opening statements and the first day of testimony, Montgomery County prosecutors said Jorge Rueda Landeros used and manipulated Marcum for her money, and when it dried up, he killed her.

Landeros’ public defenders said what happened on Oct. 25, 2010 was a burglary gone wrong, resulting in Marcum’s death, “and an innocent man being falsely accused of a crime he did not commit.”

Before opening statement, Circuit Court Judge Rachel McGuckian ruled jurors could not be told that between 2010, when prosecutors got an arrest warrant charging Landeros with first-degree murder, until 2022, when a tip led to his arrest in Juarez, Mexico, that he was on the FBI’s “Most Wanted List.”

Montgomery County Deputy State’s Attorney Ryan Wechsler told jurors that Marcum met Landeros in 2001, when he was teaching a Spanish class. “She was enchanted by him,” Wechsler said.

Over the next several years, “The defendant preyed upon Sue Marcum. He used her, he manipulated her, he took advantage of her kindness and generosity. And then, when she had nothing left to give him, when the money ran dry, Jorge Landeros killed her.”

In 2008, Marcum and Landeros came up with a plan to do day trading. Marcum invested $250,000 into a joint investment account.

In the years since Landeros was named a suspect, charging documents have cited that he was the sole beneficiary of a $500,000 life insurance policy that Marcum had taken out.

In Tuesday’s opening statement, prosecutors revealed “He took one out, too — and she was his beneficiary.”

“By 2009, the money was gone,” said Wechsler. “The defendant was given $250,000 from Ms. Marcum to put in the investment account. He used that for his own personal gain, and he lost the rest in bad investments.”

Landeros, who had dual citizenship, traveled 89 times between Mexico and the U.S. in 2009 and 2010.

On Oct. 24, 2010, Wechsler said the pair fought in Marcum’s home. The fight started upstairs, and when Marcum tried to escape, heading downstairs, “she ran out of her slippers.”

In the basement, Wechsler specified the murder weapon: “He smashed her on the head with a tequila bottle. She had severe trauma to her head. He knew he could not leave her alive, so he strangled her to death in the basement of her home.”

Wechsler detailed steps Landeros took to cover up the crime, staging the scene to appear as if it had been a burglary attempt.

Eventually, crime scene investigators said DNA found on shot glasses that still had liquid in them matched the DNA found on the tequila bottle, which matched the DNA found on Marcum’s neck and under her fingernails. Wechsler said the DNA belonged to Landeros.

Defense: Investigation flawed, police were ‘desperate’

In opening statements, supervising public defender Meghan Brennan told jurors, “The State has written a lot of checks that they cannot cash. At the end of the case, you will see that Mr. Landeros is an innocent man, accused of a crime he didn’t commit.”

Brennan said police mishandled the investigation, ignoring evidence showing Landeros was killed during a “botched burglary.”

And, police downplayed the investigation into Marcum’s stolen Jeep Cherokee. A man was found in Marcum’s SUV in the District, but police cleared him.

“Police were desperately looking for something to tell the Marcum family, and the Bethesda community, and then they find the life insurance,” Brennan said. “That was the police’s ‘aha moment.'”

Brennan suggested that Landeros being the sole beneficiary of Marcum’s $500,000 life insurance policy was a red herring.

“It was reciprocal. They had a close relationship,” she said. “These two had these reciprocal policies for the purposes of creating a business venture.”

Brennan asked the jury to hold the state to its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. “At the end of this case, we’re going to ask you to walk Mr. Landeros out those doors, an innocent man.”

