The program, which is now under the umbrella of ArtSpireVA, was originally started by its director Madison Harden with the goal of bringing ballet to dancers in the special needs community.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Purple Tutu in Alexandria teaches ballet to children with Down syndrome

For the last nine years, children with Down syndrome in Alexandria, Virginia, have had the opportunity to be introduced to ballet thanks to The Purple Tutu.

The program is now under the umbrella of ArtSpireVA, a group that works to make dance more accessible.

Program Director Madison Harden brought The Purple Tutu to Alexandria with the goal of teaching ballet to dancers in the special needs community.

Every Sunday, young dancers meet up at the Just Dance Studio and receive a free 30-minute ballet class, taught by members of the West Potomac High School Dance team.

The high school’s connection to The Purple Tutu brings pride to Principal Jessica Statz.

“We have so many great kids,” Statz said “This is one way we can showcase some amazing things that our kids are doing.”

When you look around the studio, it’s hard to tell who is having more fun, the kids, the student teachers or the parents.

“Seeing the girls smile is just amazing,” said Adelae Harden, a dance teacher and the program’s vice president. “I love being able to provide the opportunity for the girls to feel comfortable and dance and be themselves.”

Adelae is the sister of the program director, Madison Harden.

The program’s president, Rachel Jurta, is a senior at West Potomac High School, and she said seeing the girls grow each week through their relationships and their dancing abilities brings her joy.

One of the young ladies bringing Jurta joy, is 13-year-old Elsie.

For the past seven years, Elsie has been a part of the Purple Tutu program, and she said the teachers are her favorite part of the class. That answer was not a surprise after seeing Elsie run and jump into Jurta’s arms as she said goodbye after class ended.

Elsie’s mom, Erica Kraft, said the ballet classes have replaced her daughter’s physical therapy.

“Ballet gives her a lot of mental and physical strength,” Kraft said. “From the emotional part, it gives her such pride and confidence.”

The only dad present at this class was Russ, the father of 16-year-old Sage, who has been attending ballet classes for eight years.

“A lot of times they get kind of sidelined, and this is something just for them,” Russ said. “It’s great to see them all come together and have fun.”

Just before Sage left the class for the day, she was asked what her favorite part of being part of The Purple Tutu was, and she answered, “I love to dance with my friends.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.