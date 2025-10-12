As the shutdown continues, more families are expected to turn to nonprofits for support

As the government shutdown persists, local nonprofits are sounding the alarm: the need for assistance is growing and it’s not just about food.

While major federal benefit programs like WIC and SNAP continue to operate for now, and some federal employees receive partial paychecks for time worked before the shutdown, the uncertainty is weighing heavily on families across the D.C. region.

At Northern Virginia Family Service, President and CEO Stephanie Berkowitz said the impact is already being felt.

“We’re already seeing more people coming to our Hunger Resource Center, more people that we’re working with across many of our programs, feeling stressed, feeling concerned, feeling worried about what’s to come,” she said.

She said the effects of the shutdown go far beyond empty pantries.

“People are going to be at risk of losing their homes if they can’t pay their rent. They’ll probably forgo groceries which often happens for the adults in the family to make sure the kids have healthy, nutritious meals,” Berkowitz said.

The financial strain is already leading to increased demand for mental health services, and transportation is becoming a barrier for many.

“Some families may struggle to afford bus fare to reach grocery stores or access other critical services,” Berkowitz said.

The shutdown, she said, is compounding the already high cost of living and the difficult choices families face every day.

“It’s really difficult when something out of the ordinary happens, when families are already living so close to the edge in terms of their vulnerability, in terms of being able to meet basic monthly expenses,” she told WTOP.

“You see the compounding impacts. You see the higher cost of living … everything has a compounding effect.”

As the crisis deepens, NVFS is calling on the community to step up.

“We rally our community. Many people are looking to help, and many people in the community need help. NVFS is really that bridge,” she said.

