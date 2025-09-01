Flying, sleeping and playing baseball — highlights of the summer around DC

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Highlights of the summer around DC

Pools are closing, people are heading home from beaches, lakes and three-day weekend trips which means only one thing: It’s Labor Day Monday.

The unofficial end of Summer makes a lot of us ask, ‘How did it go by so fast?’

When you look back at the Summer of 2025 what will stick out? That’s what WTOP tried to find out by asking those around the D.C. area for their summer highlight.

The answers were varied, from a five-year-old taking their first trip on an airplane, to a 10-year old’s being a catcher on a baseball team, to an 8th grader who just wanted to sleep.

The one thing everyone had in common: all smiled when they thought of the last three months.

Mary Dobis, who spoke to WTOP from inside D.C.’s Banneker public pool, spoke of the wonderful times she has had along with her boyfriend there this summer.

Many of those at the pool credit lifeguard and pool manager Marcus Truman for creating a wonderful environment for all those who visit Banneker pool, which has been given the nickname “Club Banneker” because of the music Truman has playing.

Truman, who works full time for D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation, said that some days he will see 1,000 people at the pool.

“I’ll miss them,” said Truman. “We build a bond here.”

Another highlight for Dobis was the trip she took to Poland.

“It was famous, it was amazing,” Dobis said.

Sitting on one of the deck chairs at ‘Club Banneker’ was Lola.

She along with her friend Amber were there with their children, getting in one last pool day and soaking up the sun.

Amber said when she looks back at the summer of 2025, she’s going to think about how she fell back in love with her hometown.

“The weather is awesome right now, I love this pool, I love being outside in the city, everything,” said Lola.