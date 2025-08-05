Why the George Washington Parkway is upgrading its drinking fountains

The George Washington Parkway is undertaking a new initiative to upgrade and replace several of its drinking fountains, ensuring clean water is available year-round.

Before and after replacement of a water fountain along the Mount Vernon Trail. (Courtesy National Park Service) Before and after replacement of a water fountain along the Mount Vernon Trail. (Courtesy National Park Service) Have you ever been running, biking, or hiking on the George Washington Memorial Parkway with a dry mouth, and all you can think about is quenching your thirst by stopping at one of the trail’s drinking fountains?

Or, let’s say you spot a fountain in the distance and by the time you get to it, you notice it has seen better days. You push the button and the water barely dribbles out, or it’s during the winter and the fountain is frozen.

Well, those days are going to be over, thanks in part to a grant from the National Park Foundation and Subaru of America that will allow the park to upgrade and replace up to 14 water bottle refill stations at high-priority locations.

Two new stations have already been installed at Roosevelt Island and along the Mount Vernon Trail near Alexandria Avenue. Work remains underway for the 12 other fountains, as the project is expected to be completed in 2026.

The freeze-resistant stations will also be fitted with built-in bowls so pups can get their drink on, too.

Aside from ensuring the public stays hydrated with clean water, the initiative is also intended to help lessen the pollution in the park, both on the trails and along the Potomac River.

The National Park Service said the “project supports the parkway’s mission to protect the Potomac River corridor while serving millions of visitors each year.”

“Whether you’re biking the Mount Vernon Trail, walking your dog at Belle Haven Park, or exploring Fort Hunt with your family, we encourage you to bring a reusable bottle and help protect your park,” the agency said in a news release.

Groups involved in the effort include the Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail, Friends of Dyke Marsh, National Park Foundation, Potomac Conservancy, Potomac Riverkeeper Network, Potomac Runners, and Four Mile Run Conservancy.

