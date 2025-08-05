Where to find a National Night Out event in the DC area

The first Tuesday of August means there will most likely be a block party near you, hosted by area police and featuring a free night of fun and festivities.

“It’s where you bring your communities together to build stronger relationships with neighbors, like getting to know neighbors, connecting with your local law enforcement officers. You know, in a positive and relaxed setting,” said Catherine Plevy, public information manager with Maryland’s Takoma Park Police Department.

She said a group of police officers dancing with the community was a highlight at last year’s Takoma Park National Night Out. She said this year there will be more games, free shaved ice and a bunch more tables considering how many organizations are planning to show up to greet residents.

“I usually reach out to people. They were reaching out to me this year. So I’ve added a lot of extra tables,” Plevy said.

Plevy said the street will be shut down in front of Piney Branch Elementary School on Maple Avenue from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the event.

“It’s about strengthening trust and promoting safety and then just showing the community that we work together,” Plevy said. “Everybody just has a great time, gets to know each other and learns and gets a lot of safety information while they’re doing it.”

See a list of other National Night Out events in the area below.

DC

The main National Night Out event in the District is at Emery Heights Community Center at

5701 Georgia Avenue, NW. There are a total of seven events in D.C. Tuesday:

District Location Time Ward PSA First Randall Park

820 South Capitol Street, SW 5-8 pm 6 105 Second Guy Mason Recreation Center

3600 Calvert Street, NW 5-8 pm 3 204 Third Kennedy Recreation Center

1401 Seventh Street, NW 5:30-8 p.m. 2 308 Fourth Emery Heights Recreation Center

5701 Georgia Avenue, NW 5-8 pm 4 403 Fifth Trinidad Recreation Center

1310 Childress Street, NE 5-8 pm 5 506 Sixth Skyland Town Center

2200 Town Center Drive, SE 3-7 pm 7 606 Seventh Woodland Community

2300 block of Ainger Place, SE

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

National Night Out in Anne Arundel County features four events all running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday:

Northern District: 10th Avenue Park: Brooklyn Park

Eastern District: Kinder Farm Park: Millersville

Western District: Crofton Country Club: Crofton

Southern District: Annapolis Mall: Annapolis

Frederick County

Frederick County will host the event at Carrollton Park, Hill Street Park and Mullinix Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Howard County

The free event will take place at Blandair Regional Park in the East area in Columbia from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police will be joining some of the events across the state. See a full list of those online.

Montgomery County

In Montgomery County, six police districts will host events. Also, the Gaithersburg and Takoma Park police departments will participate with their own events.

Prince George’s County

For events in Prince George’s County, visit the county’s police department’s website to see all of the locations.

Virginia

Arlington County

The City of Arlington will host National Night Out events at 20 locations.

Fairfax County

In Fairfax County, residents are welcome to join in the activities and enjoy the block party and barbecue between 6 and 9 p.m. Many of the events will also have activities, free food and live music.

Loudoun County

The Leesburg Police Department will hold its night out from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Douglass Community Center. There will be police vehicles and equipment on display and children are invited to meet officers in person.

