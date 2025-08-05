Where to find a National Night Out event in the DC area

The first Tuesday of August means there will most likely be a block party near you, hosted by area police and featuring a free night of fun and festivities.
“It’s where you bring your communities together to build stronger relationships with neighbors, like getting to know neighbors, connecting with your local law enforcement officers. You know, in a positive and relaxed setting,” said Catherine Plevy, public information manager with Maryland’s Takoma Park Police Department.
She said a group of police officers dancing with the community was a highlight at last year’s Takoma Park National Night Out. She said this year there will be more games, free shaved ice and a bunch more tables considering how many organizations are planning to show up to greet residents.
“I usually reach out to people. They were reaching out to me this year. So I’ve added a lot of extra tables,” Plevy said.
Plevy said the street will be shut down in front of Piney Branch Elementary School on Maple Avenue from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the event.
“It’s about strengthening trust and promoting safety and then just showing the community that we work together,” Plevy said. “Everybody just has a great time, gets to know each other and learns and gets a lot of safety information while they’re doing it.”
See a list of other National Night Out events in the area below.
DC
The main National Night Out event in the District is at Emery Heights Community Center at
5701 Georgia Avenue, NW. There are a total of seven events in D.C. Tuesday:
|District
|Location
|Time
|Ward
|PSA
|First
|Randall Park
820 South Capitol Street, SW
|5-8 pm
|6
|105
|Second
|Guy Mason Recreation Center
3600 Calvert Street, NW
|5-8 pm
|3
|204
|Third
|Kennedy Recreation Center
1401 Seventh Street, NW
|5:30-8 p.m.
|2
|308
|Fourth
|Emery Heights Recreation Center
5701 Georgia Avenue, NW
|5-8 pm
|4
|403
|Fifth
|Trinidad Recreation Center
1310 Childress Street, NE
|5-8 pm
|5
|506
|Sixth
|Skyland Town Center
2200 Town Center Drive, SE
|3-7 pm
|7
|606
|Seventh
|Woodland Community
2300 block of Ainger Place, SE
Maryland
Anne Arundel County
National Night Out in Anne Arundel County features four events all running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday:
- Northern District: 10th Avenue Park: Brooklyn Park
- Eastern District: Kinder Farm Park: Millersville
- Western District: Crofton Country Club: Crofton
- Southern District: Annapolis Mall: Annapolis
Frederick County
Frederick County will host the event at Carrollton Park, Hill Street Park and Mullinix Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Howard County
The free event will take place at Blandair Regional Park in the East area in Columbia from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Maryland State Police
Maryland State Police will be joining some of the events across the state. See a full list of those online.
Montgomery County
In Montgomery County, six police districts will host events. Also, the Gaithersburg and Takoma Park police departments will participate with their own events.
Prince George’s County
For events in Prince George’s County, visit the county’s police department’s website to see all of the locations.
Virginia
Arlington County
The City of Arlington will host National Night Out events at 20 locations.
Fairfax County
In Fairfax County, residents are welcome to join in the activities and enjoy the block party and barbecue between 6 and 9 p.m. Many of the events will also have activities, free food and live music.
Loudoun County
The Leesburg Police Department will hold its night out from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Douglass Community Center. There will be police vehicles and equipment on display and children are invited to meet officers in person.
