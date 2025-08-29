20 years later, Gulf Coast natives remember the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina

Twenty years ago to the day, Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Gulf Coast, wreaking havoc especially on the city of New Orleans in Louisiana.

Over 1,800 people were killed in the most devastating storm in decades, which dumped over 15 inches of rain and moved at a pace of 175 mph.

Now, one D.C.-based group is commemorating the disaster’s anniversary and remembering those who lost their lives.

“Hurricane Katrina, literally, forever changed, not only New Orleans, but also this nation,” said Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr. of the Hip Hop Caucus, an organization that encourages young people to get involved in policymaking.

In 2006, profound failures by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s response prompted Congress to pass the Post-Katrina Emergency Management Reform Act. At the time, the administration of former President George W. Bush wrote that the natural disaster taught the federal agency 17 lessons on how to treat the next disaster — including community preparedness, public health and debris removal.

Yearwood was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, and raised near New Orleans.

“It’s been 20 years, but there are also parts (of the city) that look just like it did back in 2005, and that’s probably the most shocking part, things that have been this left to this (squalor),” Yearwood said.

In 2010, a study by the National Institutes of Health found there were long-term impacts on the health of low-income parents that survived Katrina. The report showed that the prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, rose to 47.7% among the 392 participants surveyed after the storm.

Environmentally, the hurricane damaged millions of trees and caused an estimated $130 billion in damage. Significant damage still persists in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward where there are noticeably fewer residents.

Yearwood recalled the traumatic event but said “the courage, the fight, the power and the love of our people” over the last 20 years has made honoring it even more poignant.

“I’m just excited that we’re now approaching this 20 year anniversary in a way that’s more than about remembrance, it’s about justice. It’s about honoring the lives lost, and it’s ensuring a safer, healthier and a more equitable planet,” he said.

New Orleans-based rapper Sess 4-5 serves as the co-founder of New Orleans Katrina Commemoration Inc. “Even today, some areas in New Orleans still look like Katrina hit yesterday,” he said.

He recalled evacuating to Baton Rouge and hearing the news that the levees had broken around the city and seeing people waiting outside the Superdome with all of their personal belongings.

“We were living in the richest country in the world. That’s disrespectful. That’s disheartening for citizens of the country to have to go through that,” he said.

His organization, in the true style of his city, is holding a “second line” — a march through the streets led by a brass band — to honor those that lost their lives, as well as celebrating New Orleans’ reemergence.

“We wanted to honor the lives of the citizens who lost their lives in 2005,” he said. “It was very important for the people to come back and keep our culture.”

For Yearwood, the performance is “a moving concert.”

The two groups are also calling for a national moment of silence at 11:20 a.m. on Friday to remember those who died.

“I just think that fighting spirit was one of the reasons that made us come back and continue the culture,” Sess 4-5 said.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

