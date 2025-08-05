Smoke from Canadian wildfires puts DC area on air quality alert

Smoke from wildfires in southwestern Manitoba, Canada, will impact the D.C. area Wednesday as it makes its way through the Northeast.

The smoke will result in an excess of particle pollution in the air.

The Air Quality Index is a system used to communicate how much air pollution is in the air. It breaks pollution down into six categories and colors, along with advice on what is and is not safe to do. They range from “good” (the color green) to “hazardous” (maroon).

By Tuesday evening, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments put the region on a Code Yellow air quality alert — meaning those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution should spend less time outdoors.

By Wednesday afternoon, the air quality alert could be at a Code Orange — meaning sensitive groups, including those with asthma or lung diseases, young children and the elderly, should avoid strenuous activities or working outside.

Due to a high pressure system in the forecast this week, weak winds will keep the smoke in the area through the rest of the workweek.

The Maryland Department of the Environment said in a post on Facebook that it will be monitoring conditions and issuing alerts if the situation worsens.

In June of 2023 , wildfires in Canada sent plumes of smoke down to the Northeast and turned the skies over major cities an eerie orange.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

