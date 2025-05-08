Dozens of DC-area families get home transformations in 1 day

A total of 35 families in the D.C. area are getting their homes transformed, all in one day, by A Wider Circle.

The organization, A Wider Circle, uses volunteer designers to work with families to fill their homes with quality donated furniture that they pick out.

A total of 35 families are getting their homes transformed all in one day on Thursday. The families live in D.C., and in Maryland’s Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Lauren Carranza is one of the designers working with a family of 11 in Gaithersburg, Maryland, who have been sleeping on air mattresses for the past six months.

“To come home to a place that has so much life and color and has been so thoughtfully designed for you is just really a once in a lifetime opportunity for so many of our neighbors in need,” Carranza said.

She said the makeover works the same way for all the families who are being helped.

“We bring in all the items, style it, make it beautiful for the family then do a big reveal for them,” Carranza said.

The families helped under the program are sometimes leaving homelessness or fleeing from domestic abuse, according to a news release from Wider Circle.

In addition to the home makeovers, the organization provides 10 to 15 families each day with beds, couches and other household items.

This is the second year of the one-day home makeovers.

