‘We’re serving those who serve us’: Local group puts food on the table for first responders

First responders can get a free catered meal and access to mental health resources and activities at the Food for Thought event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Capital Turnaround in Southeast D.C.

Food on the Stove volunteers provide meals to first responders as they complete recovery efforts from last months deadly crash. (Courtesy Jonathan Tate) Food on the Stove provides healthy meals to firefighters and other first responders year-round. (Courtesy Jonathan Tate)

Although recovery efforts from last month’s deadly collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines Passenger jet have concluded, hundreds of first responders across the area continue to decompress from their experience responding to the tragedy.

That’s why Food on the Stove, a local nonprofit that provides tools and resources to help first responders live a healthier lifestyle, teamed up with Capital Turnaround to host Food for Thought, an initiative “encouraging small group discussions centered around food and community, promoting resilience and coping strategies for those who face the most difficult situations,” according to its website.

“I think it is important for us to encourage first responders that they have a community that supports them, that there are resources that are out here,” Jonathan Tate, D.C. firefighter and EMT and founder of Food on the Stove said.

“[First responders] don’t have to take this bravado stance that you’re the only one that can help people, there are a host of people willing to welcome you with open arms and help you begin that process of healing. We’re serving those who serve us,” he said.

At the event scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Capital Turnaround, first responders can get a free catered meal as well as access to mental health resources, speakers and activities.

Tate says they don’t push anyone to share traumatic experiences at their meetings, but rather give people the resources so that when they are ready to share, they have community support.

But a tragedy doesn’t have to strike for Food on the Stove to jump into action.

The group provides healthy meals to firefighters and other first responders year-round. One initiative they have is called Farm to Firehouse, Tate says it’s similar to other meal delivery services in that they package meal kits with a recipe and deliver those to local firehouses. It’s especially important since firefighter is the only occupation that requires employees to cook all three meals while at work.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that firefighters’ meals are funded by tax dollars, but in all actuality, we chip in every day, and we buy our own food, which oftentimes leads us to buying the cheapest thing possible to make it affordable for everybody to eat that day,” Tate says.

Tate’s father also worked for DC Fire and EMS for over 30-years. He passed away nine years into retirement after suffering multiple heart attacks. Tate says when he became a firefighter 12 years ago and saw how they were eating, he realized it likely contributed to his father’s condition.

“I went to the farmer’s market, I bought six grass fed steaks, six stocks of broccolini, six sweet potatoes, took it to a firehouse in northeast D.C., not far from where I grew up from,” Tate said.

“I had this vision of helping firefighters eat healthier. And so, the six seeds I planted that day have now blossomed into over 80,000 meals for the fire service sponsored by numerous companies.”

Tate says more than anything right now, they’re in need of food donations. If you’re looking to get involved you can visit the organization’s website here.

