National Park Service Ranger has her job slashed — now she looks ahead

Angela Moxley’s job as a biological science technician with the National Park Service was to monitor the imperiled plant species at Harper’s Ferry National Historical Park. But just before Valentine’s Day, she learned that like other probationary employees with the NPS, her job was imperiled.

Moxley told WTOP that she had hoped, perhaps, the NPS would not be subject to the job cuts other federal agencies faced under the Trump administration’s plans to slash personnel spending.

“We really weren’t sure if the National Park Service was going to be spared. The National Park Service and parks are generally beloved by people of all political persuasions,” she said.

But by Thursday, Feb. 13, it became increasingly apparent that her job was, in fact, in danger.

“It’s hard to put into words the feeling of just dread. I think most of us didn’t get very much sleep that night, just knowing what was going to be awaiting us in the morning,” Moxley said.

She spent Friday on tenterhooks, constantly checking for confirmation one way or the other regarding her job status. When she saw the email, confirming the worst, Moxley said: “I just broke down, honestly.”

Like countless federal workers who’ve been through the same process in recent weeks, Moxley explained that her position with the NPS was much more than a job.

“For me it’s a mission, it’s a life’s calling,” she said.

“Most of us in my field, in natural resources in NPS, we could be making a lot more in the private sector,” she said, adding that most of those jobs would be doing surveys to pave the way for construction and development. “And that’s not why we went into this field. We work for NPS because we believe in the mission of protecting public lands.”

Right now, she’s going through the process of filing for unemployment — and considering her options for the future.

“My field is an incredibly competitive field even for people with advanced degrees. That doesn’t guarantee you a job,” she said. “Almost everyone else applying has advanced degrees.”

And, Moxley said, if the firings of federal workers continues, “the job market is going to be flooded with people looking for the same number of limited jobs.”

