Thousands still without power as high winds whip through DC region

Thousands are still without power as trees were uprooted and powers lines were downed downed due to high winds that buffeted the D.C. region.

The winds have died down from 55-mph gusts over the weekend to 40 mph on Monday. Still, many neighborhoods were still in the dark.

“No neighborhood was spared,” said Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and EMS.

He said in just two hours during the peak gusts Sunday they received 125 calls for things, such as fallen trees and downed power lines. In a typical 24-hour period, they get around 400 calls.

“In some cases, there were some fires. transformers blew, of course, also resulted in power outages. And then a number of instances, dozens of cases, in fact, we had trees that fell on houses,” Piringer said.

Heavily wooded areas, such as Derwood, Poolesville and Montgomery Village were hit particularly hard, Piringer said.

“But even some of the interstates were not spared. There were trees falling down on the Capital Beltway and also Interstate 270 had a couple of instances,” he said.

He added that high winds with rain over the last few days brought on wet soil, and “combined with big trees and shallow root systems, it can spell disaster.”

The National Weather Service recorded 60 mile per hour gusts in Poolesville, Maryland.

“Fortunately, there were no serious injuries that I’m aware of,” Piringer said.

