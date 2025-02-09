Are you watching the Super Bowl? WTOP asks locals their plans

WTOP heard from tourists and locals on 17th Street and at the National Mall on what they had planned for the Super Bowl.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Are you watching the Super Bowl?

More than 120 million people are expected to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

With a population of 330 million, there will be a lot of Americans not watching the big game. WTOP spoke with people in D.C.’s Dupont Circle, with some saying they’re tuning in and others saying they’re not interested.

For those of us that do take part in the tradition that dates back to 1967, a lot of us hold a Super Bowl party or bring ice and snacks to someone else’s party.

WTOP heard from tourists and locals on 17th Street and at the National Mall on what they had planned for the game.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.