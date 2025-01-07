Running water restored for Bethesda residents after water main break

Water service has been restored for residents in Bethesda, Maryland, after a water main break on Monday had crews working to repair the main during the snowstorm.

WSSC Water had shut off customers’ water in the area of 7200 Wisconsin Ave. around 11:40 a.m., as its crews repaired the 16-inch water main that was installed in 1932, the utility company said in a post on X.

Crews replaced the pipe last night and began restoring water service at 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

The break happened in front of the CVS just before 10 a.m. Monday.

“A large diameter water main burst, sending a geyser of water and mud and rocks out into Wisconsin Avenue,” WTOP’s Alan Etter reported from the scene yesterday.

The process of repairing the break had been complicated by the snowfall, slowing the repair work. Crews needed to mark where gas lines were located before digging to repair the break.

“The big problem, of course, is all this water that went out the street is now freezing and will continue to freeze as the temperatures drop later on,” Etter reported at the scene.

Following the restoration of service, the utility service said the work site is covered with steel plates as other utilities will need to check their lines before it is sealed.

WTOP’s Alan Etter contributed to this report.

