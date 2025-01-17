Blue suede shoes, white buckskin cap toes: How you can see shoes handcrafted for several US presidents

Johnston & Murphy has hand crafted a custom pair of shoes for every American president from Millard Fillmore in 1850 to Joe Biden in 2021. President-elect Donald Trump will get his second pair after beginning his second term.

A pair of black oxford shows that were worn by former President Barack Obama on display in Northwest D.C. (Courtesy Johnston & Murphy) A pair of black oxford shows that were worn by former President Barack Obama on display in Northwest D.C. (Courtesy Johnston & Murphy) The adage says “you can tell a lot about a person by their shoes” — and that includes occupants of the Oval Office in the White House.

Johnston & Murphy has hand crafted a custom pair of shoes for every American president from Millard Fillmore in 1850 to Joe Biden in 2021. President-elect Donald Trump will get his second pair after beginning his second term.

Johnston & Murphy’s Presidential Footwear exhibit is on display at The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection in Northwest, D.C., ahead of the 60th inauguration.

“After the inauguration, Johnston & Murphy sends the President a catalog with a variety of styles and options for them to choose from,” said Kristen Smithson, spokesperson for the footwear and clothing company. “We work closely with their team to get measurements and begin the crafting process, based on their selection.”

Abraham Lincoln had the largest foot of any U.S. President — he wore size 14 lace-up boots. Rutherford B. Hayes had the smallest foot of any president, wearing a size 7.

Lyndon Johnson needed specially designed shoes to accommodate the difference between his size 11 right and his size 11.5 left foot: “We made several pairs for him,” said Smithson.

Bill Clinton chose blue-suede loafers. John F. Kennedy had wingtips made. Barack Obama had modern black oxfords and a modern version of Lincoln’s 1861 lace-up boots.

“Teddy Roosevelt chose a lace-up chukka boot. Woodrow Wilson chose a white buckskin cap toe shoe, and Gerald Ford had a slip-on tasseled chukka boot, made from a very soft, brown leather,” Smithson said.

During Trump’s first term, the company crafted a cap-toe oxford with traditional welt construction, and fashioned golf shoes with a patriotic flair, according to the company.

“We will begin the process with President Trump’s team after inauguration, so we hope to get them to him in the next several months,” Smithson said. “But sometimes it takes a while to pick their style and get them back to me — as we know, they’re extremely busy.”

The shoes will be on display in the mezzanine area at the Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection on Connecticut Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Jan. 29.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.