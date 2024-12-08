Firefighters battle multiple fires throughout DC’s Rock Creek Park

Fire risks remain high for the D.C. region — first responders found themselves battling another blaze in Washington's Rock Creek Park on Sunday.

At least one firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.

The intersection of Beach Drive and Park Road was closed around 5 p.m., though officials said the second brush fire has been contained. That road closure was lifted around 7:30 p.m.

Of course, with the region’s recent spout of frigid weather, you may have wanted to curl up next to a fire to stay warm. But those dry conditions and gusty winds mean officials want you to be careful.

The National Weather Service earlier issued a fire danger message, alerting that dry conditions in Northern and Central Virginia are causing an increased risk for the spread of wildfires this weekend.

Relative humidity dropped to around 25% to 35% late in the afternoon on Sunday. Wind gusts of up to 20 to 30 mph have been blowing through the capital region, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Anna Stuck.

“It’s a combination of those dry conditions from low relative humidities, lack of rain, drought across the area, and then also those increased winds, gives us a higher threat for the spread of wildfires,” Stuck said.

Sunday’s fires are a continuation of what first responders dealt with only a day earlier.

Saturday, D.C. Fire and EMS crews battled a large brush fire in Rock Creek Park. It took around 75 personnel to put out the flames, according to a post on X.

Stuck said there are precautions everyone can take to avoid sparking and spreading wildfires.

“Just be mindful around any open flames or anything that could spark, if you’re in the dry area around grass or vegetation especially,” Stuck said.

While under an increased risk for wildfire, NWS has a few recommendations:

Don’t throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and produce a wildfire.

Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.

Remember, never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

