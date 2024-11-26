Multiple people injured following explosive end to police pursuit in Northern Virginia

Multiple people are recovering from injuries following the police pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle that ended in Fairfax County, Virginia, late Monday night.

Virginia State Police said troopers were called to assist Alexandria police officers after they attempted to stop a Hyundai Elantra along Van Dorn Street around 11:19 p.m. State police said the car, which was stolen out of Prince George’s County, Maryland, would not stop for the officers.

During the pursuit, which went along Van Dorn Street, Telegraph Road, Route 236 and Route 1, the car rammed a Virginia State Police vehicle, causing the state trooper behind the wheel to crash into a power pole.

Virginia State Police said that crash brought wires down onto Route 1 and left the trooper with minor injuries. That state trooper has since been released from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Elantra continued south along Route 1, where it ran a red light at the intersection of Fort Hunt Road, before striking a Chevy Silverado electric pickup truck and a Toyota Corolla and bursting into flames in the Belle Haven area, Virginia State Police said.

An unknown number of suspects were pulled from the fiery Elantra by state troopers and two Fairfax County police officers, who began first aid. Virginia State Police said one of the Elantra’s occupants was flown to the hospital. Three other injured occupants were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

State police said a stolen firearm was recovered from one the Elantra’s occupants.

The driver of the Silverado was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The people inside the Corolla were not injured, state police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for additional details.

