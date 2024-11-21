Montgomery Co. food bank sees surge in donations before Thanksgiving

After WTOP reported on Bethesda organization So What Else working to feed tens of thousands of families on Thanksgiving, the food bank received a surge in donations.

So What Else is fighting food insecurity in D.C., Maryland and Virginia through food distribution sites and after-school programs.

Since WTOP reported that the organization was urging more donors and volunteers to come forward, deputy director May Nash said it’s “had tremendous amounts of contributions come through, upwards to about $6,000.”

She said most of that has come from new donors. They are now halfway to their goal of providing 24,000 households with Thanksgiving meals.

“The need in the community is extremely high, and even worse during the holidays,” Nash said. “It’s almost a really tragic feeling to not be able to celebrate the Thanksgiving holidays.”

Aspen Hill mother of three Alicia Mendoza said she relies on the food bank to feed her family.

“It’s very hard lately with the prices going up,” she told WTOP through a translator. “This organization has been really wonderful and amazing to everyone.”

Rockville dad Elmer Mondraun said he comes once a week to pick up groceries for his family.

“I believe I have a turkey here,” he said. “I will have a nice dinner with my family, thanks to all these hardworking people here.”

So What Else is in its final fundraising push before Thanksgiving, and is still collecting food or monetary donations. The organization has also extended volunteer hours for anyone able to help distribute food.

Deputy director for hunger relief Chris Yonushonis said inflation, unemployment and housing costs have all led to increased need in the community.

“When people come in here clutching their kids with an empty bag and a desperate look, they are really turning to us as the last resort,” he said. “So we appreciate any kind of support, financial or in terms of volunteer labor, that can help us achieve our goal.”

To learn more about So What Else, visit the organization’s website.

