‘Total loss’: Family of 6 flee to safety from fire that destroys Montgomery Co. house 

A family of six fled to safety as fire engulfed a Dickerson, Maryland, house early Monday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said.

Firefighters responded to a “large single-family home” overwhelmed by flames in the 21700 block of Peachtree Road after receiving a 911 call and an automatic alarm from that address around 2:30 a.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer.

He said the three adults and three children inside the burning house escaped without any injuries.

About three hours after firefighters first arrived to the scene, they had used “60- or 70-thousand gallons of water” that had to be trucked to the site, as the house was in a non-hydrant area, Piringer said.

“There was partial collapse of the structure during the firefight,” said Piringer.

Piringer said the house along with several vehicles were a “total loss.”

The fire seems to have been started accidentally, likely outside the house, according to Piringer.

He said the initial 911 call indicated that the fire was “to the rear of the house.”

Firefighters remained on the scene, as of 9:30 a.m.

“We expect to be here for more, several more hours, as we are still working on some hot spots,” Piringer said.

