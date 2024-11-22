DC-area’s chilliest fall weather so far this season brings snow flurries and rain

Yep, your eyes did not deceive you, those were snow flurries Friday morning in some parts of the D.C. area. Here's what you need to know.

The cold snap came with the coldest air of the season so far, and the biting winds made it seem even chillier. The beautiful snow flurries turned into rain that will continue through the afternoon.

This is the first time it has snowed before Thanksgiving since 2018, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin.

High temperatures are not even reaching 50 degrees Friday, ranging from 38 to 47 degrees. The wind is playing a strong part in that, with 10 to 20 mph winds exacerbated by gusts that could reach over 25 mph.

7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff says those conditions will lead to an intense weather day to round out the week before Thanksgiving.

“It’s going to be a raw end to the week,” he said. “With winds chills in the 30s in addition clouds, and just a damp setup.”

Rain showers will be hitting the D.C. area along with some light snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. The flurries will not stick in the metro areas, with the ground too warm to stay that frosty, but further out there may be some accumulation.

“Far west, deep in the mountains, they’re talking inches of snow, maybe even light coating up north near the Pennsylvania border,” van de Graaff said.

The bone-chilling weather will dissipate as well, with temperatures slowly climbing throughout the weekend.

“Tomorrow it looks like a little bit better, but still breezy,” van de Graaff said. “Sunday’s probably when we’ll finally get some relief from the chill.”

Forecast

FRIDAY:

Becoming cloudy, windy, and cold; with scattered rain, snow showers

Highs: 38-47

Winds: Southwest 10-20, Gusts to 25+ mph

The coldest air of the season has arrived. Plan for high temperatures to only reach the 40s, but with the wind it will feel like the 30s throughout much of the day. Early morning sunshine will give way to clouds and a cold rain. While measurable snow is possible far west over the mountains, some snow will mix in, especially north and west of D.C. Light accumulations of snow are possible far north between Washington, Frederick, Carroll, and Baltimore counties in Maryland. A coating to an inch of snow is possible. Rainfall totals will be around .25″. FRIDAY NIGHT:

Rain ending, mostly cloudy

Lows: 40-45

Winds: Northwest 5-15, Gusts 25+ mph

Rain will taper off with temperatures remaining in the 40s. SATURDAY:

Partly sunny, breezy

Highs: 53-58

Winds: Northwest 10-20, Gusts to 30 mph

Windy weather will ease later in the day. High temperatures will be more seasonal in the mid to upper 50s. Expect more clouds than sun with feels-like temperatures in the 30s for your Saturday night plans. SUNDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny

Highs: mid-50s

Winds: West 8-12 mph

The end of the weekend will bring less wind and cool highs in the 50s.

