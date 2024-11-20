Among a display of 10,000 candles, members of Mothers Against drunken driving and other supporters gathered on the National Mall in D.C. Tuesday evening.

The candles, many accompanied by portraits of victims, were symbolic of the yearly total of people killed by a drunken driver, which has surpassed 13,000 since 2019. (WTOP/Steve Dresner) WTOP/Steve Dresner Members of Mothers Against drunken driving gathered on the National Mall on Nov. 19, 2024, to rally support for HALT rules. (WTOP/Steve Dresner) WTOP/Steve Dresner Groups of people gathered on the National Mall to show their support for anticipated HALT rules and better anti-drunk driving technology in U.S. vehicles. (WTOP/Steve Dresner) WTOP/Steve Dresner Members of Mothers Against drunken driving (MADD), along with supporters, gathered on the Mall to show their support for anticipated HALT rules and better anti-drunk driving technology in U.S. vehicles. (WTOP/Steve Dresner) WTOP/Steve Dresner Supporters of HALT rules gathered on the National Mall on Nov. 19, 2024. (WTOP/Steve Dresner) WTOP/Steve Dresner Photos of victims of drunken driving were displayed during the gathering. (WTOP/Steve Dresner) WTOP/Steve Dresner The candles, many accompanied by portraits of victims, were symbolic of the yearly total of people killed by a drunken driver, which has surpassed 13,000 since 2019. (WTOP/Steve Dresner) WTOP/Steve Dresner ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. DC advocates want tech installed in vehicles to prevent drunk or impaired driving

As sunset was approaching Tuesday evening on the National Mall in D.C., roughly 10,000 battery-powered candles were evenly spread out with framed pictures of family and friends who’ve been killed by a drunk driver.

The candles were symbolic of the total of people killed by a drunk driver annually, which has surpassed 13,000 since 2019, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Members of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) along with supporters, members of Congress and the National Transportation Safety Board, gathered on the Mall to show their continued support for anti-drunk driving technology in U.S. vehicles. Some legislation has been passed, but the HALT rules concerning required technology for automakers recently missed a completion deadline and it remains an ongoing issue on Capitol Hill.

The HALT Act, signed into law on Nov. 15, 2021, “directs the federal government to require all new cars come equipped with smart technology that passively, seamlessly and unobtrusively detects and stops impaired driving,” according to MADD.

As a part of that act, the U.S. Department of Transportation was required to complete its final regulation for anti-drunk driving technology by Nov. 15, 2024. But the department missed the deadline.

“The fact of the matter is, this technology that exists today, but is not in cars,” said MADD CEO Stacey Stewart. “If this technology were in cars today, it would save 10,000 lives per year.”

She acknowledged many have been waiting on the federal government to complete a rule so the technology can be introduced to U.S. automakers.

Other members in attendance Tuesday evening included Rana Taylor, a Michigan resident who lost her sister, brother in-law and their three children in a crash involving a drunk driver.

“We could spout numbers, say, 10,000 lives lost here, X amount of lives impacted here,” Taylor said, while among the display of soft-white, flickering candles and family photos.

“But it’s really something different when you can visually see that impact, and to be able to help put this on display for people … feels to me like just such an incredible way to honor these individuals who’ve lost their lives so tragically.”

Stewart wants Congress to complete the motions for anti-drunk driving technology.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.