Commanders, Wale team up to host Prince George’s Co. football clinic

Over 150 youth football players gathered for a football clinic hosted by Prince George’s County’s Department of Parks and Recreation, the Washington Commanders and Grammy-nominated rapper Wale in Landover, Maryland, on Tuesday night.

At the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex, the kids ran routes and caught passes from former Commanders legend Santana Moss. As they ran, former cornerback Fred Smoot tried to knock the football out of their hands.

“Most of us used to be these kids,” Smoot said. “Back in Mississippi, I was at one of these camps that Steve McNair threw, and it showed me that I could be one of these football players. It might be one or two or three of these kids out here that see us tonight and realize that’s a part of their future.”

Wale, who was born and raised in D.C., said, “I feel like this is really small compared to what the city has given me.”

