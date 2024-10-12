Commanders and Ravens fans hyped up for Sunday’s Battle of the Beltway

The Washington Commanders take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium this weekend, and fans are getting hyped up early.

WTOP caught up with fans of both teams at Caddie’s on Cordell in Bethesda, Maryland, on Friday night.

“You see the Commanders on the schedule before the beginning of the season and you think it’s an easy W,” one Ravens fan named Luke said. “But this year, I’m a little nervous.”

“I texted my son the other day and said ‘I’m ready for it to be Sunday.’ I’m tired of waiting,” Commanders fan Paul added.

Both teams have winning records coming in, and there’s reason for optimism on both sides.

“This is a real team doing great things, and the turnaround has been phenomenal,” said longtime Commanders fan Patrick Cuddy.

“Watching Lamar is always a 10 out of 10,” chimed in Ravens fan John Burton.

Some fans though, were eager to stoke the flames of a renewed rivalry.

“Well it seems like this is kind of the Super Bowl for a lot of Commanders fans,” Ravens fan Luke told WTOP. “This is just another Sunday for the Ravens.”

“I hope the Ravens beat the living you-know-what outta ya,” Burton added.

The message back to Baltimore fans?

“Look out,” said longtime Commanders supporter Mike Rinehart. “If we can stop their running game, I think we can win.”

“Hell no, I’m not a Ravens fan!,” exclaimed another Commanders supporter Elly.

Some fans took a more diplomatic approach, adding that they just want a competitive game.

“This game is gonna be so exciting. It’s going to be these two quarterbacks — these two great quarterbacks,” Cuddy told WTOP. “There needs to be a great rivalry between these two teams. Twenty miles apart from the stadium. So much fun for the area — because we are one area.”

