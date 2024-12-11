The Hunt: Former terror disciple now controls destiny of Syria

In this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green," Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, explains why it all happened so quickly and completely.

A rebel group that was born out of al-Qaida overthrew Syria President Bashar al-Assad within 10 days. Hayat Tahrir al Sham are now in control of the country, and Assad is in Russia.

