They were kids when 9/11 happened. Here’s why they became firefighters

Twenty-three years after almost 3,000 people were killed when terrorists hijacked passenger jets and purposefully crashed them in the worst attack on America in history, a growing number of firefighters reportedly weren’t born before Sept. 11, 2001.

At the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Rio shopping mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Chief Craig Lazar, of the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department, said the dreadful day in 2001 is always with him.

“We will never forget the events of that day — we will remember it like it was yesterday,” Lazar said. “But, many people weren’t even alive back then, even some of my own firefighters.”

Capt. Christopher Hallock was only 4 years old on that day: “So, of course, I don’t have many personal recollections of the incident, but it’s a chance to reflect on the loss of the 343 who died that day, serving the great city of New York.”

Why would they choose such a dangerous profession, knowing how many colleagues died that day?

“Firefighters are still needed,” Hallock said. “They’re needed across all cities in the United States.”

Firefighter Patrick Emad was in fourth grade on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I remember my mother picked me up from school — they let us out early. I didn’t realize the severity of what had happened, but I remember how distressed she was. It took me a couple years to truly realize what had gone down, and to be here, honoring all the people who gave their lives, is truly an honor to keep their names alive,” he said.

During the stair climb, hundreds of firefighters and volunteers climbed several stories of steps in a parking garage, took an elevator down, and climbed up 19 more times, representing the 110 stories NYFD firefighters scaled while trying to rescue victims in the World Trade Center.

Another participant, Arlene Soodack Cohen, lost her son, Montgomery County-based firefighter Sander Cohen, in another tragedy seven years ago.

“On Dec. 8, 2017, he stopped to help a pedestrian who had gotten out of his vehicle on I-270 south,” Cohen said. The two men were hit by two cars and both died.

Cohen and her husband, Neil, founded the Sander Cohen Scholarship Foundation to invest in the future of first responders.

“We’re all Americans,” Cohen said. “We, especially in public service, we feel every death, every time somebody’s hurt, it’s just something in our hearts, to help people.”

Cohen said she hopes young people will continue to explore ways to be involved in public service, either through volunteerism or becoming a first responder.

“Those of you who weren’t even born on 9/11, it’s important that you understand that this could happen again,” Cohen said. “And that there are people like you, and like me, who are willing to help — and to get ready.”

Cohen said it’s important to provide scholarships to help future first responders rescue the endangered, treat the injured and ensure the safety of the communities.

“We know it’s just a matter of when, not if,” she said. “See how you can volunteer, or maybe join, and learn how to help when we do have another tragedy.”

