Flower truck business brings DIY bouquets to DC area

Calluna Flower Truck is a mobile flower shop that offers a unique experience, allowing customers to create their own custom bouquets.

It’s now officially fall, which means neighborhoods across the D.C. region will be brightened up with colorful leaves falling from trees. And one local business is spreading even more color and creativity through a mobile flower truck.

The Calluna Flower Truck offers a unique experience, allowing customers to create their own custom bouquets.

Owner Elissa Abod said her business sources high-quality local and regionally-cut flowers for people who are planning a gift, looking for home decor or just wanting a small creative escape.

“I try to be accessible to all communities,” said Abod, who takes her truck to private parties, markets, festivals and other locations in the region. “I’m really just bringing the truck to create a fun experience and spread joy.”

The flower truck is hard to miss. It’s a 1951 Chevrolet 3100 pickup truck with a paint job so bright and blue that it almost looks like it would glow in the dark.

Specifically, the color is a robin’s egg blue, also known as Tiffany Blue.

The back of the truck is filled with vibrant, seasonal flowers.

Customers step up to the truck, choose from a wide variety of flowers and craft their own bouquets.

Abod, with her expertise in floral design, is always nearby to offer guidance, sharing tips on color pairing and flower arrangement.

“It’s almost like a mobile flower bar,” Abod said. “Everybody picks their own flowers and makes their own bouquet, and then I wrap it up and make it look pretty and they take it on their way.”

The truck itself is an attraction that turns heads wherever Abod takes it.

“It appeals to everybody,” Abod said. “Men come up, and they either want to buy the truck, or they want to know what year it is, and women love the whole concept.”

It can even hold the attention of young kids.

“I love when kids want to buy their parents flowers,” said Abod. “That’s really fun because they kind of get into the process, too, so it’s really fun for everybody.”

