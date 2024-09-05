5 people in custody after rash of overnight burglaries and vandalism in DC, police say

Five people are in custody Tuesday morning, after D.C. police said there was a rash of burglaries and vandalism across the District overnight.

Detectives are “investigating six burglaries and six destruction of property offenses … in the City Center and Georgetown areas, along with a store in the H Street Corridor, a store in Logan Circle, and a store north of Columbia Heights,” D.C. police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police said the five people in custody are being held “for charges including burglary and fleeing from law enforcement.”

The police department said an increased police presence will continue throughout D.C. “as a result of the incidents overnight.”

Police have not provided any reason for the activity, but it happened hours after authorities released police-worn body camera video of a D.C. man who worked with violence interruption programs in the District.

Justin Robinson, 26, was fatally shot by two police officers on Sept. 1, when he was found unresponsive after crashing into a McDonald’s in Southeast.

WTOP’s Linh Bui reported from the City Center area.

