Hollywood, Md. teen arrested, charged with assault after pointing gun at co-workers

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man for his alleged part in a Wednesday night assault in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Officials said Hollywood, Maryland, resident Carl James Zimmerman was in the parking lot of a business in the 25000 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown around 9:45 p.m. when a business owner called to report “a suspicious incident.”

“Deputies spoke to the victims, who were employees of the business. They were advised that on Wednesday, as they were leaving work following their shifts, a co-worker drove past, rolled down his vehicle window, and pointed a firearm at them,” the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Those conversations led officers to identify Zimmerman and arrest him at his home.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office described the weapon as a “bullpup” style 12-gauge shotgun that was legally registered to Zimmerman. That weapon was recovered upon the his arrest.

Zimmerman has been charged with four counts of first-degree assault, a felony in Maryland, and four counts of second-degree assault. He is currently being held without bond ahead of a court hearing on Aug. 5.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Deputy Mina Geric at Mina.Geric@stmaryscountymd.gov or 301-475-4200 ext. 8166.

