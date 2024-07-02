2 water main breaks in DC, Md. cause water outages, road closures

Two water main breaks are causing problems for residents in D.C. and Montgomery County, Maryland, on Thursday morning. Both breaks could leave locals without water and affect the morning commute.

D.C. Water says there has been a large water main break since Wednesday night on Minnesota Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast. A caller from Southeast told WTOP that they have been without water since then.

The agency warns that customers might experience a disruption in water service until repairs are complete, which is estimated to be by 11 a.m. Thursday morning. There may also be traffic problems while the break is being fixed.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) is also working to fix a busted water main outside a home in Olney, Maryland, on Willow Grove Road.

Montgomery County police say WSSC Water is currently on the scene and plan to have repairs finished by Thursday afternoon. Until then, many area residents will be without water.

You can also expect road closures from Olney Mill Lane to Bloomfield Road, according to police.

