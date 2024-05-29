Storms popping up around DC area ahead of cold front

The D.C. area is in for another round of tempestuous weather but will it bring severe weather yet again? Here's what you need to know.

Listen to WTOP for the latest weather updates on the 8s.

The D.C. area is in for another round of tempestuous weather Wednesday, with showers and rumbles of thunder pushing through the area ahead of a cold front. Here’s what you need to know.

Rain is making its way toward Interstate 95 in Northern Virginia, ahead of a cold front arriving Wednesday evening.

Rain enveloped most of the Capital Betlway around 3:30 p.m., the WTOP Traffic Center reported. And on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, it was too damp for two-way traffic.

The good news is the risk for severe weather appears to be low, 7New First Alert meteorologist Steve Rudin said. Any threat should be out of the region by 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service said storms are scattered throughout the D.C. area. Threats include wind gusts up to 50 mph, small hail and heavy downpours.

It really depends on the next several hours, Rudin said, but he said any activity will stabilize Wednesday night.

Storm activity is mostly concentrated along Interstate 81, with a line of storms pushing to the east.

Here is the shelf cloud approaching our office associated with a line of showers and thunderstorms pushing eastward across the area. Wind gusts between 30-45 mph have been observed with this line. pic.twitter.com/3E1j3HFKc3 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 29, 2024

Once the cold front moves through, it will take out most of the storm acitivty. Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight with comfortably cool temperatures, Rudin said.

“Plan for an outstanding weather day around the DMV Thursday,” Rudin said, with sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable highs for late May.

Storms have roiled the region for the past several days, including during the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, when the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Monday amid a forecast calling for heavy rain, hail and flash flooding. The day before on Sunday, a tornado touched down in Culpeper County in Virginia, leaving four people hurt.

Forecast

It is working up toward beautiful weather in the D.C. area this weekend, with Saturday “nearly perfect with sunshine,” Rudin said. This will be the first Saturday in over a month with no rain.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Lingering sowers end. Some clearing. Lows between 57 to 62 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 degrees.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs around 75 degrees.

Current weather

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.