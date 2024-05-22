Gusty winds, downpours as storms roll through parts of DC region

After a day of steamy temperatures, the threat of severe thunderstorms to the D.C. area Wednesday, bringing the risk of gusty winds and hail. Here's what you need to know.

The severe thunderstorm watch has been scaled back and no longer includes the the District and nearby Maryland and Northern Virginia counties. However, the watch is still in effect for Loudoun County in Virginia and Frederick County in Maryland until 8 p.m. A watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Rain and storm chances continue overnight; however, many neighborhoods will stay totally dry, 7News First Alert meteorologist Steve Rudin said. Patchy fog is possible.

There’s a potential for severe weather on Thursday and it’s due to clouds — too many or lack of, according to Rudin.

The area will be “right in the thick of it” Thursday, 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said.

A cold front will move across the region. The cloudier the skies, the less likely severe storms will be. Any storm that develops, especially with added sunshine, may bring gusty winds and hail, Rudin said.

Wednesday night: Scattered showers and storms. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Later will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows between 67 to 72 degrees.

Thursday: It’s a storm alert day. It will be mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. High between 80 to 85 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy with some stray thundershowers. Highs between 82 to 86 degrees.

