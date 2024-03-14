See a crash or close call involving a pedestrian? You can now report it using this tool

A new crash tracker and digital reporting form will enable people involved in, or witness to, a crash or near-miss to share details, in hopes of ensuring safer roads for bicyclists and pedestrians.

A new crash tracker and digital reporting form will enable people involved in, or witness to, a crash or near-miss to share details, in hopes of ensuring safer roads for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The Washington Area Bicyclist Association has launched the phone-friendly reporting form “because of the uptick in traffic deaths and serious injuries throughout the region over the last few years,” said Jeremiah Lowery, advocacy director of the group.

Under the question, “What are you reporting?” users can check boxes labeled crash, near-miss, dangerous location or parked vehicle, as well as the date and time.

“A near-miss means if they’re walking across the street or biking, and a car almost hits them — they can report that,” Lowery said.

As an example for dangerous location: “If you see glass on the street, or something in the street is blocking your ability to walk across the street, or bike on the street.”

According to the WABA site: “The information you submit is not passed on to any police department or corporation and any names and email addresses will be kept strictly confidential. However, you will have the option to send your report to your local elected official and department of transportation to encourage them to make the necessary changes to the road.”

Lowery said users who choose the option to share their contact information can speak directly to their elected officials and transportation agencies, “so they can get that information, which hopefully will inform their decisions when it comes to which roads we need to change.”

Even with anonymous details, Lowery said the advocacy group will put the information to good use.

“We map it out, put it on a map, so we can see where dangerous locations are, and where traffic crashes are happening,” Lowery said. “So, that will inform our advocacy, when we’re engaging elected officials and governmental agencies throughout the region.”

The form asks where the incident took place. Users can check D.C., Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax County, Prince George’s County or Montgomery County.

An interactive map allows the reporter to place a digital pin at the precise location of the incident. Users can upload any images or describe the incident in their own words.

