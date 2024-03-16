Get a free Lyft this St. Patrick’s Day as local nonprofit aims to curb drunk driving

Planning on drinking this St. Patrick's Day? A local nonprofit wants you to take them up on an offer for a free ride home.

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program SoberRide program will be offering free Lyft rides up to $15 from noon on Sunday until midnight on Monday.

Those 21 and older will be able to enter a special promotion code that will be released on SoberRide.com at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

“Nearly half of U.S. traffic fatalities during St. Patrick’s Day involve drunk drivers according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” said Kurt Erickson, WRAP’s president, in a news release.

WRAP said that during its 2023 St. Patrick’s Day campaign, over 900 people in the D.C. area used the SoberRide program.

You can also get free rides through WRAP on other holidays including Cinco de Mayo, Fourth of July, Halloween and New Year’s Eve.

“Lyft is dedicated to providing access to reliable and responsible rides, and we’re proud to partner with programs like WRAP to offer Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving,” said Kamillah Wood, director of public policy for community safety at Lyft, in the release. “Through our Roadway Safety Program and our partnerships with the public, we hope to empower our community with the tools to protect themselves and those around them this holiday season.”

WRAP’s said that its SoberRide program has provided more than 89,000 free safe rides home on holidays in the D.C. area.

