Where to hit the slopes just 90 minutes from the DC metro area

“It's a pretty addictive sport, and it is super fun to be able to get outside in the wintertime,” said Tim Koons, General Manager of Whitetail Resort in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania.

Are you tired of being cooped up inside the house all day with kids? One option to get outside is just a short day trip away; three Pennsylvania ski mountains are a 90 minute drive from the D.C. metro area.

That area along with Liberty Mountain and Roundtop Mountain make up the three ski resorts closest to D.C.

The freezing snap that the mid-Atlantic saw in January has led to a promising ski season, letting the mountains open most of their terrain, from beginner bunny hills to steeps and moguls.

“In the short term here, it’s been a little warm. But we’ve been able to keep our terrain, we have a great bunch of groomers and snow makers,” said Koons.

And if you have never skied before but want to give it a shot, Koons said there is no better a place than the closest resorts that all have beginner areas “with some of the best instructors in the United States.”

Maybe the kids want to hit the slopes and learn to “shred the gnar.”

You can live the Apres Ski life at one of the many bars at each spot.

“We have great viewing areas for people to watch their kids and lessons to watch,” he said.

All three mountains are owned by Vail Resorts and are under the Epic Pass, an annual pass that gives access to dozens of mountains around the world to skiers.

Beyond just learning for new skiers, the mountains offer opportunity for more advanced skiers to sharpen their carving and improve their mogul runs before heading out to a bigger mountain out West, north or abroad.

