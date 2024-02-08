‘Stop the Arena’ group buses to Richmond to lobby against Potomac Yard project

"We’re trying to represent the thousands of Alexandria residents who are opposed to this project," said Andrew MacDonald, the former vice mayor of Alexandria.

'Stop the Arena' protestors head to Richmond to speak with government officials about stopping the creation of a new sports arena and entertainment district in Potomac Yards.(WTOP/Neal Augenstein) 'Stop the Arena' protestors head to Richmond to speak with government officials about stopping the creation of a new sports arena and entertainment district in Potomac Yards.(WTOP/Neal Augenstein) A busload of Alexandria residents determined to prevent a massive arena and entertainment complex from being built in the Potomac Yard neighborhood left before sunrise Thursday to lobby in Richmond.

The group departed from the parking lot in front of the Target on Richmond Highway, a few hundred yards from where Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the state of Virginia and the city of Alexandria plan to build the new arena, which would become the new home to the Washington Wizards and Capitals.

“We’re trying to convince the general assembly to not approve funding for this, the sports arena,” said Andrew MacDonald, the former vice mayor of Alexandria, and a longtime resident. “We’re trying to represent the thousands of Alexandria residents who are opposed to this project.”

Bus load of people opposed to building a new arena and entertainment district in the Potomac Yard section of Alexandria are on their way to Richmond, for a day of lobbying against the project. Andrew MacDonald is a longtime resident and former vice mayor of Alexandria. pic.twitter.com/jhQn1E3RaC — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) Feb. 8, 2024

The Coalition to Stop the Arena at Potomac Yard organized the event, which includes a noon rally outside the general assembly in Richmond.

“The concerns are many,” MacDonald said. “There’s traffic impacts and the financial impacts — we don’t feel this is a good economic development plan for either Alexandria or Virginia.”

MacDonald said the public has been cut out from the decision-making process. He also said that the city does not need an influx of new visitors.

“Alexandria already has that. We’re a historic town, so people already come here for that,” MacDonald explained.

Thursday afternoon the advocates plan to meet privately with members of the general assembly, before returning to Alexandria in the evening.

“I think it’s pretty clear. This arena is better off in D.C. where they have good transportation, good Metro, good roads,” he said.

“We’re all neighbors,” MacDonald added. “I don’t think we need this sort of development to make Alexandria more attractive.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.