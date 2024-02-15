Presidents Day weekend brings another chance for snow in DC region

More snow could be in store this weekend after residents in parts of the D.C. region saw a dusting earlier this week.

Rain is in the forecast for Thursday evening and more snow could be in store this weekend, after residents in parts of the D.C. region saw a dusting earlier this week.

Here’s what you need to know.

Expect colder temperatures in the 20s and clear skies Thursday morning into the afternoon. Things will start to get wet later in the day as fast-moving weather comes into the D.C.-area by the evening.

There’s a chance of widespread sprinkles Thursday night into Friday morning.

Clouds will pick up throughout the day Friday ahead of the snow system, which could arrive late Friday, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña.

“This brings with it the chance for some widespread, light snow across the area. You could wake up to about an inch or 2 by Saturday morning,” Peña said.

However, Peña doesn’t expect the snow to last long as temperatures will warm back to the 40s by Saturday afternoon.

Veronica Johnson, 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist, said to expect flakes to start falling by around 11 p.m. Friday.

“[There’s] a chance for some accumulating snowfall, between 1 and 3 inches, melting at the onset, but between 2 and 7 a.m. we could see that snow stick a little bit to some area roads, bridges, overpasses, if the rate is high enough — certainly on grassy areas,” Johnson said.

Clear skies are expected tonight with low temperatures in the 20s for most of the area. Those near the metros will stay in the low 30s. Visit https://t.co/5RyZgpfrqr for your local forecast. #DCwx #MDwx #WVwx #VAwx pic.twitter.com/a1fexf8ept — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 15, 2024

The snow chance comes after a brief burst of wintry weather hit areas north and west of D.C. on Tuesday morning.

Full forecast

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, stray light afternoon showers

Highs: 48-53

Winds: Southwest 5-15, gusts to 25 mph

Clouds will increase tomorrow ahead of our next weather maker. A fast moving clipper diving out of the Great Lakes will track north of us bringing a slight chance of passing showers later in the day and evening. This chance is higher in our western areas.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds

Highs: 48-52

Winds: Northwest 5-15, gusts 25 mph

PRESIDENTS DAY WEEKEND:

An area of low pressure coming out of the southern Plains will track toward us late Friday. The storm system will pass to our south bringing a chance for snow and a wintry mix late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Local guidance is currently suggesting an inch of snow possible. This will change as new data becomes available, so stay with our team for updates. It will be blustery Saturday with wind gusts over 30 mph. High temperatures Saturday will be below average with highs in the low 40s. With the wind, wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s. Sunday and Presidents Day Monday are trending dry with highs warming into the low to mid 50s by Monday.

Current conditions

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.