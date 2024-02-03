FAQ: Celebrating the Lunar New Year in the DC region

In China, the Spring Festival is marked by a weeklong public holiday and mass travel to their hometowns for family reunions.

Lee, with CCBA, compares the mass exodus home to Thanksgiving or Christmas in the U.S.

“American Thanksgiving, everybody goes home around the Thanksgiving or Christmastime. So to us, it’s like a big celebration,” Lee said. It’s also a time for rest, to take a break from the hard work they did in the past year and prepare for the following year, she added.

“The people rest enough and enjoy the food and family together, and everybody celebrates together. After that, everybody goes back,” Lee said.

On the first day of Lunar New Year, people in Vietnam would get in line at the temple or at a school and ask for a “lucky” letter, Pham said.

The calligraphy would symbolize happiness, luck or a sentiment for the new year, and it is usually written on silk scroll.

“They would bring it home and then display it in their home,” Pham said.

Lin, with the Rockville Asian Pacific American Task Force, said he remembers having the best time celebrating the new year with fireworks and red envelopes, which contain some money.

“That’s the best time I’ve ever had during the year. We played together, and everywhere we go, there’s a fireworks, and then the younger generation will get a red envelope, which contains anywhere from $1 to $10,” Lin said.

Like in China, people in Vietnam have about two weeks off for Tet.

“They travel … they take a break,” Pham said. But the most important day is the first day — the time with the immediate family, Pham said.

Lee, who is from Taiwan, said the first few days is also a time for the women, who have been preparing for weeks for the Lunar New Year, to rest. She remembers her mother cooking for weeks to get everything ready.

“The women, they’ve been working so hard cooking for the family for past year,” Lee said, that on the first three days, they don’t cook, but everything is premade and ready for others to enjoy.