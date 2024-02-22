Fairfax Co. man pleads guilty to felonies tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Fairfax County, Virginia, man pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felonies connected to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A Fairfax County, Virginia, man pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felonies connected to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Joseph Brody, 24, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement and civil disorder.

Prosecutors said Brody and other alleged members of the white nationalist America First movement gathered at former National Security Agency employee Paul Lovley’s home the day before the Capitol riot. According to court documents, Brody attended the rally on the Ellipse with the group the next day before heading to the Capitol.

Brody is accused of unlawfully entering multiple areas of the Capitol complex, including the Crypt, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and the Senate Chamber.

After leaving the Capitol Building, prosecutors said Brody was part of a group clashing with officers near the north side of the building. There, prosecutors said Brody grabbed a metal barricade, lifted it up, and shoved it over a concrete station and into the officer. The force knocked the officer backward, according to court documents.

Then, prosecutors said Brody moved to an area outside the Capitol where news media had set up and helped other rioters loot and destroy broadcasting equipment.

The FBI arrested Brody on Sept. 14, 2022, in Springfield. He’s scheduled for sentencing on June 28.

