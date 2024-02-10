DC police search for man accused of assaulting, killing Virginia tech exec

D.C. police are searching for a man they say is involved in the assault of a Virginia man who died five days after the attack.

Vivek Taneja, 41, of Alexandria, Virginia, was found suffering from life-threatening injuries after police responded to reports of an assault on Feb. 2.

Police said in a news release that Taneja was found in the 1100 block of 15th Street NW — close to the White House — and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He died from his injuries on Feb. 7, according to police.

Police said that Taneja and the man they are searching for “exchanged blows” and that Taneja was knocked to the ground by the suspect. It was then that Taneja hit his head on the concrete and lost consciousness.

Police checked surveillance footage from cameras in the area and are looking for the man in a photo they released to the public.

Taneja was the president and co-founder of Dynamo Technologies. According to a company spokesperson, he was a premier technology and solutions analytics provider for the federal government. He was a graduate of the University of Virginia, George Mason University and George Washington University.

D.C. police currently offer a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.

