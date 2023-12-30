Metro brings back Fill-a-Bus campaign to curb hunger across DC area

Metro will place buses at sites around the region, including locations like the Anacostia Station on Howard Rd, the Friendship Heights Station and the Pentagon City Station through the beginning of 2024.

Metro’s Fill-a-Bus campaign is back for a sixth year, campaigning to drive out hunger and food insecurities in the D.C. region.

The Capital Area Food Bank says 1 in 3 people across the D.C. area faces hunger year-round. This season, the program hopes to help stem some of those challenges.

“Please join us in the New Year by giving to the Capital Area Food Bank to help families with food insecurities,” Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke said in a news release. “We often say that Metro is the life blood of the community by getting people around the region, and the Fill-A-Bus campaign is another way that we can serve our neighbors.”

Wednesday, Jan. 3 At Anacostia Metro Station on Howard Road from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. At Fort Totten Metro Station in Bus Bay K from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5 At Friendship Heights Metro Station in Bus Bay K from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. At Silver Spring Metro Station in Bus Bay J from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 8 At Pentagon City Metro Station near the Nordstrom entrance at 12th and South Hayes from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. At Tysons Metro Station in Bus Bay G from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Last year, the campaign raised enough food and collected enough money to create 32,0000 meals.

“This year, we aim to raise $15,000 and collect 5,500 pounds of food that will create 35,000 meals for families, seniors and those in need,” the agency said.

Metro employees and volunteers will spend their time unloading, sorting and packaging the collected food on Jan. 15, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.