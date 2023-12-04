4 DC-area hospitals land on US News list for best maternity care

Four hospitals in the D.C. area received "high performing" ratings in U.S. News & World Report's best hospitals for maternity care rankings for 2024.

Four hospitals in the D.C. area received “high performing” ratings in U.S. News & World Report’s best hospitals for maternity care rankings for 2024.

The George Washington University Hospital, MedStar Georgetown Hospital, Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital were all ranked highly for care related to child birth.

“Best hospital for maternity care is a hospital that provides high-quality labor and delivery services for expectant parents with uncomplicated pregnancies,” said Jennifer Winston, a health data scientist at U.S. News.

The rankings used data from 680 hospitals nationwide and combined them into a composite score. Some of the measures include C-section rates, newborn complication rates, breast milk feeding rates, elective delivery rates, birthing-friendly practices and transparency on racial/ethnic disparities, among others, according to a release from U.S. News.

“If hospitals reach a composite score of at least 70, we classify them as high performing,” Winston said.

You can see the full ranking by visiting the U.S. News website.

Don’t see your hospital on the list? Winston said being “unrated” does not necessarily mean that a patient would not receive excellent care at that hospital.

“We are providing this information for patients in consultation with their medical team to make the decision that’s right for them.”

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.