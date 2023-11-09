Veterans Day 2023: What’s open, what’s closed

Veterans Day observations will occur Friday, Nov. 10, since the holiday falls on a Saturday. That means there will be closings and service changes throughout the D.C. region.

Weekends are broadly celebrated for a reason, but this upcoming weekend is extra special. It’s Veterans Day.

Veterans Day is held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, which was originally called Armistice Day. A 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts.

The Department of Veterans Affairs deems it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”

Since the holiday falls on a Saturday this year, the federal government and many local governments and agencies will observe it Friday. Here’s a rundown of what to expect.

Most small businesses tend to keep their regular hours on Veteran’s Day, unlike during the winter holidays coming up, but some may be closed or have reduced hours on Saturday or Sunday. You can always call ahead to be sure your neighborhood spots are open.

Stores and businesses

The U.S. Postal Service won’t deliver mail on Saturday, but it’s business as usual for many private couriers, including FedEx and UPS.

If you’re expecting an Amazon package that isn’t being shipped through USPS, you’re also in luck. Most UPS Store and FedEx Office locations will be open before the weekend, but some may operate on modified hours.

Most supermarket and department store chains are open during their regular hours Friday, including Whole Foods, ALDI, Costco, Target, Trader Joe’s, Safeway, Harris Teeter, Publix and Giant.

CVS and Walgreens are open Friday and Saturday. Smaller pharmacies, including those inside supermarkets, might have reduced hours on Friday or be closed despite the rest of the store being open. You should call ahead to be sure.

Public transit

Metrorail will operate on a Saturday schedule on Friday for the holiday. Metrobus will also operate on a Saturday schedule.

Maryland’s MARC commuter trains will operate on the R schedule on all three lines Friday. As for the bus, there will be no service — though Route 201 will operate on a weekend Holiday schedule.

There will be no VRE service Friday.

DC

Since the District observes Veterans Day on Friday, students, teachers and most of the city’s public workers have the day off. All Department of Motor Vehicles locations and most employment offices will be closed for the day, although residents in need of vehicle or unemployment services are encouraged to use online options.

Most D.C. Public Library neighborhood branches are closed, but one library will remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in each of the city’s eight wards. See a list of open library branches.

Trash and recycling collection normally scheduled for Friday will slide to Saturday.

Public parking meters do not need to be paid Friday. Tickets for safety violations, such as blocking a fire hydrant, will continue. Nonemergency roadwork within the District’s jurisdiction is suspended until the weekend.

The D.C. Circulator will run its normal schedule on all routes.

Maryland

Montgomery County

County offices, public libraries and courtrooms are closed Friday, but Montgomery County Public Schools don’t have the day off.

Montgomery County’s RideOn and Flex bus services will both operate on a modified holiday schedule on Friday. The Flash Orange Line route will run on a weekend timetable. The TRiPS store at the Silver Spring Transit Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the Mobile Commuter Store will be closed.

Parking at public garages and lots will be free and curbside metering will be suspended on Friday.

There is no change to trash and recycling along county routes. The Shady Grove Transfer Station and Recycling Center is closed to drop-offs.

Prince George’s County

County administrative offices will be closed Friday, with the exception of public safety agencies. All public libraries are closed. Prince George’s County Public Schools are closed for students.

TheBus will run its usual weekday schedule. Call-A-Bus, Orange Circulator and PGC Link, including dialysis transportation, will not operate Friday.

County-contracted trash and recycling collection will see no change this week.

Anne Arundel County

Government offices are closed Friday, but Anne Arundel County Public Schools don’t get the day off. All county library branches are open during normal hours, including for curbside service.

Curbside trash and recycling collection will not be affected by the holiday, but landfill and recycling drop-off centers are closed.

Some Anne Arundel County Transit shuttle and connector services are also running on a weekend timetable on Friday; find route-specific schedules on the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation’s website. The South County and North County Call N’Ride, Crofton Connector, Crofton Express and paratransit routes will not operate Friday.

Annapolis Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Charles County

All county offices are closed on Friday. Charles County Public Schools are closed for students, but it’s a professional development day for teachers. The county’s public libraries will be closed.

The Nanjemoy Community Center and all senior centers are closed at the end of the week. The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for recreation activities only.

Charles County’s VanGO buses will see their last buses depart from the Waldorf transfer point between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday, and between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. from the La Plata transfer point. For route-specific timetables, see VanGO’s website.

Virginia

Alexandria

City government offices in Alexandria will be closed Veterans Day, along with most courts and all motor vehicles locations in Northern Virginia. Some DMV services are still available online.

Public schools and offices are in session Friday, but public libraries are closed. Most city museums will be closed, but a few, including the Alexandria History Museum, Alexandria Archaeology Museum and Gadsby’s Tavern, will stay open. See Historic Alexandria’s website for more information.

City recreation and arts centers will be closed Friday, except for the Charles Houston, Chinquapin and Patrick Henry centers, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Torpedo Factory and Art Center will be open during its normal hours.

Alexandria’s fare-free DASH buses and the King Street Trolley will both run on their regular weekday schedules.

Parking restrictions will be suspended Friday at metered spaces and residential permit parking districts. Temporary no-parking signs will still be enforced.

Residential garbage and recycling services will not be adjusted this week, and the hazardous waste and electronics collection center at 3224 Colvin Street will be operating its normal hours.

Arlington County

Administrative offices, libraries, public schools and county courts are closed on Friday.

Arlington’s ART buses will run on a holiday bus pattern, with routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 operating on Saturday schedules; all other ART routes will not operate Friday. The ART and STAR call centers will also be closed.

Metered parking areas will not be enforced Friday, but permit-only parking is always in effect unless noted otherwise on the sign.

All community centers are closed on Friday. The Washington-Liberty Aquatics Center will be open for swimming from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., but the Wakefield, Yorktown and Long Bridge aquatics centers are closed.

The county will run its normal trash, recycling and yard waste curbside routes Friday, including large metal and e-waste pickup on request. Electronics and earth products drop-off sites will be closed.

Prince William County

Administrative offices in Prince William County, and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, will be closed Friday. So will municipal courts, libraries and public schools. All Prince William Public Library branches are closed for the holiday.

PRTC OmniRide Express buses are suspended Friday, but local, Metro Express and East-West Express routes are running their regular weekday service.

Most county-owned park lands and outdoor recreation facilities will be open to the public all weekend. The Prince William County Sanitary Landfill is open for drop-off during its regular hours.

Loudoun County

County and local government offices and courts are closed on Friday. Public schools will hold regular classes.

Libraries are open Friday but closed on Saturday for Veterans Day.

Loudoun County Transit will not operate its commuter bus, Metro connection or courthouse shuttle services Friday, but local fixed-route buses will run on a normal schedule. See routes and timetables for local fixed-route bus service from Purcellville through Leesburg and eastern Loudoun County.

Since Loudoun County does not offer trash or recycling collection, check with your local government, homeowners association or contractor for holiday services. The Town of Leesburg will have normal Friday collection and the county’s landfill is still open.

Recreation and community centers are open during their regular hours. Pools are open on adjusted hours.

Fairfax County

Government offices, public libraries and local courts in both Fairfax County and the City of Fairfax are closed Friday. Public schools will hold regular classes Friday.

The Fairfax Connector will operate on a holiday weekday service schedule.

Fairfax’s CUE buses will run on a modified weekday schedule with service reduced to one bus on each route.

The McLean Community Center is closed Friday, but the Reston Community Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at its Hunters Woods and Lake Anne locations. The Fairfax Museum and Visitor Center is open during its usual hours.

Editor’s Note: Schools in Prince George’s and Charles counties in Maryland are closed for students on Friday, Nov. 10.