Live Radio
Home » Local News » Red Shawl Day: Sunday…

Red Shawl Day: Sunday honors missing and murdered Indigenous people

Cheyenne Corin | cheyenne.corin@wtop.com

November 19, 2023, 1:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

If you are out visiting National Parks and areas managed by the National Park Service on Sunday, you may see staff members wearing read shawls to raise awareness about missing or murdered Indigenous people.

Sunday is Red Shawl Day. It’s part of Red Shawl Week, which began on Nov. 15 and runs through Nov. 21.

This designated week happens during Native American Heritage Month and is a way to acknowledge and celebrate Indigenous people. Red Shawl Day is aimed to raise awareness about the acts of violence against indigenous people, especially women and children.

“America’s national parks are part of and surrounded by many Indigenous communities,” wrote the National Park Service. “As part of this observance, you may see National Park Service staff wearing red shawls.”

According to the Department of Justice, in some places Indigenous American women are missing and murdered at a rate more “than 10 times the national average.”

NPS said there are a number of ways to help or to spread awareness about violence against Native Americans:

  • Report suspicious activities when visiting public lands to local law enforcement
  • Wear a red shawl or red clothing the day and week of Red Shawl Day
  • Join the conversation on social media using #RedShawlDay and #NPSIndigenous

Cheyenne Corin

Cheyenne Corin is a part-time reporter for WTOP News. She has worked in the Washington, D.C. area since 2020. Before joining WTOP, she worked as a WDVM/DC News Now Montgomery County Bureau Reporter, TheJasmineBrand Entertainment Correspondent and PHL 17 Reporter.

cheyenne.corin@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up