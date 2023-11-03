Live Radio
3 family pets killed in Southwest DC apartment fire

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

November 25, 2023, 10:16 AM

An apartment fire in Southwest D.C. forced a family out of their home and killed their pets early Saturday morning, according to D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

Nine fire units were dispatched at 12:42 a.m. to tackle a fire in a second-floor apartment in the 300 block of P Street SW, officials said.

The fire was put out about 30 minutes later, according to posts on X, and the two adults and one child living there were not harmed.

The fire did not spread through the 10-story apartment building but D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP a dog, a cat, and a fish were presumably killed by “the heat and smoke” in the apartment. A second dog survived.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the Mayor’s Office of Community Relations and Services and Red Cross, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

