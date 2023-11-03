3 family pets killed in Southwest DC apartment fire

An apartment fire in Southwest D.C. forced a family out of their home and killed their family pets early Saturday morning, according to D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

Nine fire units were dispatched at 12:42 a.m. to tackle a fire in a second-floor apartment in the 300 block of P Street SW, officials said.

The fire was put out about 30 minutes later, according to posts on X, and the two adults and one child living there were not harmed.

Final Update: Box Alarm – 300 Block of P St SW – 2 adults, 1 child, 1 dog displaced from the fire apartment. Sadly, one dog, one cat, and fish are deceased. @RedCrossNCGC and @DCMOCRS assisting displaced residents. Cause of fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/JsW9TreUK0 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) November 25, 2023

The fire did not spread through the 10-story apartment building but D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP a dog, a cat, and a fish were presumably killed by “the heat and smoke” in the apartment. A second dog survived.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the Mayor’s Office of Community Relations and Services and Red Cross, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.