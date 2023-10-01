$1.3 million worth of ketamine destined for DC seized at Dulles airport

A nearly 46 pound shipment of ketamine destined to an address in D.C. was seized by federal authorities earlier this month at Dulles International Airport.

Some of the ketamine seized at Dulles airport on Oct. 10. It is used as an anesthetic in veterinary medicine. It also poses serious health risks to users, and has been used in sexual assaults, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Some of the ketamine seized at Dulles airport on Oct. 10. It is used as an anesthetic in veterinary medicine. It also poses serious health risks to users, and has been used in sexual assaults, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection) A nearly 46 pound shipment of ketamine destined to an address in D.C. was seized by federal authorities earlier this month at Dulles International Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the Ketamine hydrochloride, an animal tranquilizer that can be abused by users, was discovered in an air cargo shipment from Cameroon on Oct. 10.

The federal law enforcement agency said the 45 pound 15 ounce shipment “had a street value of about $1.3 million,” according to a news release.

It contained “five packages labeled as Water Fufu, a solid porridge made from puree of cassava or other starchy products, and two packages labeled as Garri, flour produced from cassava root,” according to the CBP.

There have been no arrests tied to the seizure.

Ketamine, also known as Special K, is used to induce sedation, immobility and relief from pain in both human and veterinary medicine, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

“It distorts perceptions of sight and sound and makes the user feel disconnected and not in control. Ketamine may cause unwanted side effects such as: agitation, depression, cognitive difficulties, unconsciousness, and amnesia,” the DEA stated.

Ketamine is also used by medical professionals for mental health and substance abuse.